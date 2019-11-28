Sixteen health insurance navigators, trained and certified by the federal government and the state of Oklahoma Insurance Department, are ready to provide free, local help to Oklahomans with questions about health insurance, including assistance enrolling in a policy through the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, also known as the Marketplace.
The corps of Navigators is comprised, for the most part, of attorneys and paralegals employed by Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma (LASO), the statewide non-profit organization which received the current Navigator grant to provide outreach and enrollment assistance.
This year’s open enrollment period, the six weeks in which consumers may sign up for a new health insurance policy through the Marketplace and/or make changes in their current coverage, began Nov. 1 and continues through Dec. 15.
The Navigator is the Norman area and is Denise Bakewell. She is located in
Legal Aid’s Norman Law Office, 2600 Van Buren, Suite 2606, and her phone number is 405-360-6631. Her email denise.bakewell@laok.org.
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma is a not-for-profit law firm providing free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income individuals and their families and to elderly persons in the areas of family, consumer, housing, health and employment.
Legal Aid attorneys and staff work through a network of fully-staffed law offices and satellite offices, serving eligible clients in all 77 counties of Oklahoma.
