Helping out at the holidays

Members of the First Christian Church youth group were busy delivering holiday meals on Christmas Eve to the Donihoo-Colley Complex in PV. Front from left are Marshall Wigley and Kieran Caldwell, while on the back are Madison Caldwell, Jessie Caldwell and Lola Underwood. Meals were prepared by the Church of Christ as the youth group made the delivery for the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry.