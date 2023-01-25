Helping out by 'kickin' cancer

It's called “Kickin Cancer with Krystal” as a gathering set for next week in Wynnewood is meant to offer a helping hand.
The fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3 is to help Krystal Mckee, who is undergoing cancer treatments.
All proceeds raised will go help Mckee during her treatment and recovery.
Burgers, chips and a drink will be served at next week's event outside of the Full House, 111 West Robert S. Kerr in Wynnewood.
The starting time is 11 a.m. as the event goes until sold out.
This is by donation as call-in are invited, along with delivery options. Call Robin at 405-444-0084.
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Feb. 7. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are set for different Garvin County sites throughout the month of January.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Elmore City-Pernell High School, 100 N. Muse. Call Tara Bowden at 580-788-2565.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Kirby Evans at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, Jan. 27 (2:45 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Tuesday, Jan. 31 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges, Wynnewood Police Department, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
A support group for families of LGBTQ+ will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 13 in the basement of the First Presbyterian Church in Pauls Valley.
This group is like many other support groups – focused on being there for family who are dealing with a loved one experiencing issues.
This is a confidential and nonjudgmental group as all are welcome.
The church is at 320 North Walnut as the basement parlor is through the Bradley Avenue door and down the stairs.
