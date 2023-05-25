Here come the JH honors

The Students of the Month at Pauls Valley Junior High for January 2023 are 9th grade EJ Dolphay and Libby Bradley, 8th grade Landon Lee and L’rae Pearson and 7th grade Carter Hicks and Landry Terry.
• Libby Bradley is in the 9th grade. She is the daughter of Tim Bradley. She has one brother, Ethan. She has two dogs, Harley and Precious, and two cats, Luna and Mr. Kitty.
She enjoys hanging out with her friends and watching Disney Plus. Her extracurricular activity is FCCLA. Her biggest life goal is to have family happiness. When Libby is older, she would like to attend cosmetology school. Her favorite school subject is biology. A fun fact about Libby is that people don’t know her middle name. She thinks the reason for her being picked student of the month is because she is respectful and helps others.
• Ej Dolphay is in the 9th grade. He is the son of Michelle Pranger and Curtis Pranger; Leslie Thompson and Shelby Dolphay are his sisters. His pets include four dogs and one cat.
His extracurricular activities are basketball and track. His biggest life goal is to be the best basketball player. His plans for the future are to go to college and play basketball. His favorite subject is math, and a fun fact about him is that he likes to do math. His reason for being picked for student of the month is because he tries to treat everyone with respect.
• L’rae Pearson is in the 8th grade. She is the daughter of Harlena and Caled Pearson, and the sister to Calan and Brier. She has one pet, a hedgehog named Hazel.
L’rae enjoys drawing and listening to music. Her extracurricular activity is band. L’rae’s biggest life goal is to make people happy. When she is older she would like to become a biologist. She enjoys algebra and science. A fun fact about her is that she has an older brother living in Kansas. L’rae thinks her reason for being student of the month is because she is nice.
• Landon Lee is in the 8th grade. He is the son of Jason and Laura Lee, and the brother of Gunner. He has 3 pets named Mack, Arlo, and Halzy.
Landon’s biggest life goal is to hunt in Alaska, and his plan for the future is to move to Florida. Landon enjoys fishing and wrestling. His favorite subject in school is science. A fun fact about him that most people don’t know is that he wakeboards. Landon doesn’t know the exact reason he got picked for student of the month.
• Landry Terry is in the 7th grade. She is the daughter of Matt and Rachel Terry and the sister to Jett Terry. She has one pet named Bear, a mini aussie doodle.
Landry’s biggest life goal is to run track and cross country in college. Her plan for the future is to be a special education teacher or a speech pathologist. Landry enjoys math and science. She likes to tumble and play sports. Her extracurricular activities are cross country, basketball, and cheer. A fun fact about Landry is that she had double-jointed knees. Landry thinks the reason she was picked for student of the month was because she works hard in the classroom and she likes to have fun.
• Carter Hicks is in the 7th grade. He is the son of Aron and April and has a sister, Isabelle and a brother, Beckett. He has four dogs.
Carter's hobby is playing basketball; his extracurricular activity is the academic team. His life goal is having fun because his plans in the future are wanting to play more sports. Carter's favorite subject is science. A fun fact about Carter is that most don't know is, he has cows. His reason for being picked as student of the month is because he is nice.
