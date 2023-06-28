Here is to the 4th - 47 years removed

By Tim Smith
Continuing with a summer travel theme, trust you have plans for our 247th birthday celebration.
We are going to be staying local as we have just returned from a long road trip to Illinois, to the home area of President Abraham Lincoln as it turned out.
His museum is a must see if you are planning to head to that part of the county.
I just love this holiday period, and so, I hope you will enjoy a rather interesting bookend experience that surrounds the presidencies of John Adams and George W. Bush.
During the United States Bi-Centennial celebration in 1975-1976, I was attending graduate school in theater at the University of Arkansas, where they dedicated the entire season of stage works to an American theme, or were penned by an American playwright. I had the distinction of playing John Adams in the musical, 1776.
During their summer theatre schedule of productions, and while dining in the university’s cafeteria, a lady approached me and asked if I was the one who had played Mr. Adams.
When I said “yes,” she said that she had a gift for me.
A few days later, she brought me a beautiful poster from the Adams Museum in Quincy, Massachusetts.
One never knows how, and when, a performance will impact another.
Fast forward: A few weekends ago, our son and his wife, both SMU graduates, wanted to visit the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum located on its campus.
The president’s wife, Mrs. Laura Bush, is an SMU graduate.
A most impressive facility, we enjoyed our late morning/early afternoon time strolling in and around its urban/collegiate setting.
A colleague, a former history teacher, works at the museum as a docent, in the Oval Office, and so we had to make an extra-long stop there.
Sadly, we missed him by a day. Maybe next time, as his gifts of historical recall/reflection are wonderful to hear.
Sitting at the president’s Resolute Desk in the authentic (for Mr. Bush’s years in office) oval space reminded me of the importance of the position, of the history that their time in service embraces.
The museum provides numerous audio/visual reminders of just how pivotal Mr. Bush’s tenure was to our modern world’s trajectory. There are also numerous locations where one can stop and reflect on that path.
I was able to secure a picture of the museum’s official dedication on April 25, 2013, where all five of our surviving presidents were in attendance.
When I can locate that Adams poster, somewhere in the depths of storage, the above photo will have a place next to it.
God Bless America, and a very happy birthday.
WAT? Main
Content-Create-Connect
For: MES/CDS
6/28/23 / TAS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.