By Tim Smith
Where Ar[ts] Thou?
St. Patrick's Day is always quite special, and mainly for theatrical reasons. Many decades ago, it coincided with the opening night of my high school's first full length musical theater production that would alter forever the path of this young actor.
I pause each year at this time to remember the casts in all of the shows that have long since faded from all but a few of our memories. For those images that do remain, and for whenever and wherever they are called back to be savored, here's to you, my old friends:
"So, old friends, don't you see we can have it all? / Moving on, getting out of the past / Solving dreams, not just trusting them / Taking dreams, readjusting them / Growing up . . . / Growing up . . . / Trying things, being flexible / Bending with the road / Adding dreams when the others don't last / Growing up / Understanding that growing never ends / Like old dreams / Some old dreams . . . / Like old friends." ("Growing Up" from (the musical) Merrily We Roll Along written by Stephen Sondheim.)
Arts in Action: Over the past two weeks I have been featuring the work of Paul and Karen Larson in Chino, California through the auspices of the Chino Community Theatre that they launched in 1984.
From CCT's website: "Chino Community Theatre is a non-profit organization formed to broaden cultural opportunities within and for the community, with an emphasis on the theatrical setting, and to offer the community an opportunity to experience quality theatre productions." A model for communities, large and small, rural or urban, everywhere.
t e d s'. t a l ks: Attended TED x SMU 2020 at the famous Majestic Theatre in downtown Dallas last week. Thank you for a decade of service to the community as this would be the final series.
Learned this from the NASA website, and felt a shout out was required because it exemplifies the reason this column was started, to celebrate creativity.
"Alexander Mather, a 13-year-old student from Virginia submitted the winning name to our 'Name the Rover' contest, which received 28,000 entries for K-12 students from every U.S State and its territory." Well done and welcome "Perseverance" to the Mars Rover family. What a perfect selection for his generation.
Theater, alive: "The Scottish Play" (Macbeth): Honoring friends who recently attended a Shakespeare production where the following was invoked. ". . . (You are) never to say Macbeth inside a theatre, but to call it "The Scottish Play."
Of course, Shakespeare was a British playwright, but the euphemism refers to the Scottish setting.
The superstition also extends to calling the title character the Scottish King or Scottish Lord and his wife the Scottish Lady. A wildly popular play, The Scottish Play was often put on in theatres with financial trouble to attempt to reverse their fate. Thus began the association of work with failing theatres. (Playbill.com: Ruthie Fierberg; 8/10/19)
An artists musing: "The fishermen know that the sea is dangerous and the storm terrible, but they never found these dangers sufficient reason for remaining ashore." (Vincent van Gogh)
That's my Will (Rogers): "We are all here for a spell; get all the good laughs you can."
Upcoming: "Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth has been appointed artist-in-residence at her alma mater, Oklahoma City University's Wanda L. Bass School of Music. Chenoweth will visit the university to work with students at least once a semester-and more, schedule permitting."
Take time to remember and then reach out to old friends, today, in our towns
Welcoming you into the room and provoking conversation, weekly, since '06.
See you in the paper.
t A s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.