Workers preparing an old church building in Pauls Valley for demolition got a surprise when they discovered a secret hidden away for more than a century.
Found was a time capsule as a dated cornerstone was being removed in preparation for the demolition of the old Methodist Church building on the corner of Willow and Rennie streets.
The building's original date of construction, 1921, is etched on the granite stone.
A closer inspection of the cornerstone revealed that it's also a time capsule from 101 years ago.
Just a few weeks ago, as the congregation at the First United Methodist Church voted overwhelming to move forward on construction of the addition of a new fellowship hall, it was decided that in anticipation of the new building “it would only make sense to also open the time capsule from the past!”
After a recent Sunday service, church members crowded around the time capsule as its sealed opening was removed.
Upon further investigation, the items removed include several vintage silver coins, a 1921 church membership list, a small Bible and a Methodist publication of the time.
There was also the “dust, air and hopes of a group of people that had constructed a new building and set their thoughts on what the future would hold for the people of Pauls Valley, only 14 years after Oklahoma statehood.”
