High notes again hit for opry

It was an exciting night at the August edition of the Pauls Valley Opry.
Danette Rizzo was back for her second appearance and she blew the crowd away with her beautiful voice. This gal is the real deal.
Danette got the crowd in a two-steppin’ mood with Tanya Tucker’s hit, “San Antonio Stroll” and then she melted hearts with the tender ballad of “A Soft Place to Fall.”
From Arlington, Virginia, Mary Battiata made a stop at the Pauls Valley Opry during her summer long tour.
Mary is a fabulous singer/songwriter and she is riding high on the success of her latest cd, “The Heart, Regardless.”
She got everyone into a country state of mind with the Vern Gosdin hit, “The Wettest Dry County,” and then wooed the crowd with one of her own compositions, “Things You Say and Don’t Say.”
Molly Herrod does a wonderful job with the photography work at the Pauls Valley Opry, but it is always a special night when we get Molly from behind the camera and onto the stage. This talented little gal rocked the house with the Emmylou Harris hit, “Two More Bottles of Wine,” but took it up another notch with the mega-hit “Heartbreak Hotel.”
Multi-award-winner (including 2017 Pauls Valley Opry Male Vocalist of the Year) Tanner Young was back on stage.
This unbelievable singer/musician wowed the crowd with the Keith Whitley hit, “Ten Feet Away.” and then brought back the outlaw movement of country music with the Waylon Jennings smash hit, “Brown Eyed Handsome Man.”
Next up was the beautiful Annie Weast.
One of your favorites, Annie possesses one of the truest country voices ever to grace a stage. That beautiful and powerful voice was in full gear as she got the crowd on their feet with the Dawn Sears classic, “Someone Had to Teach You,” and her vocals on “Bartender’s Blues” simply amazed everyone in the auditorium.
There was also a surprise visit from the 2018 Pauls Valley Opry Male Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year recipient – Wiley Winters.
A favorite son of Pauls Valley just sank it from half-court with the Conway Twitty megahit, “Hello Darllin,’” and then again with the Ricky Van Shelton hit, “Statue of a Fool.”
Acting as emcee for the night was none other than Steve Bratcher, entertaining the crowd as only Steve can do.
The Memory Makers Band consisting of Paul Pratt, Wayne Morton, Susanne Woolley, Gary Bryan, Charlie Archer, Mike Price, Shannon Herrod, Woodie and Becky Hill added to the night’s enjoyment.
The next Pauls Valley Opry show will be Saturday, Sept. 7 when guests will be Wiley Winters, Missy Rude, Mike Deviney, Anne Young, Terry Wilson, Haylie Bagwell and David Paul Nowlin.
