Pauls Valley High School students earned a number of awards for the 2019-2020 school year.
Reading Counts – Alecia White (senior), Kirstan Gerrard and Frankie Chen (juniors-sophomores).
English 3 – Lexie Reeves (juniors-sophomores).
Pre AP English 3 – Faith Hernandez and Emma Christensen (juniors-sophomores).
Financial Lit – Kennedy Whitfield (senior), Tandi Ritchey (juniors-sophomores).
U.S. History – Julie Balcerak and Rhylee Tucker (juniors-sophomores).
Film Art – CJ Trejo and Dayline Nanney (seniors), Damon Gregg (juniors-sophomores).
Art 1 – Ingrid Meave and Elizabeth Hracek (juniors-sophomores).
Art 2 – Jeremiah Basaldua (juniors-sophomores).
Art 3 – Johana Flores and Dulce Meave (seniors).
Geometry – Brianna Sanders (senior), Kaylee Clark (juniors-sophomores).
Algebra 2 – Emma Long, Kally Manning, Molly Rickey, Rhylee Tucker, Mariah Carnagie and Tania Espinoza (juniors-sophomores).
Yoga – Emma Christensen (juniors-sophomores).
Pre AP English 2 – Brooklyn Rickert (juniors-sophomores).
English 2 – Carlie Vestle (juniors-sophomores).
Physical Science – Taylor Spencer and Paul Mitchell (juniors-sophomores).
Anatomy – Donovan Bolte (juniors-sophomores).
Forensics – Rhylee Tucker (juniors-sophomores).
Sewing – Emily Hamilton (senior), Faith Hernandez (juniors-sophomores).
Foods – Paloma Ortega (senior), Macey Bonner (juniors-sophomores).
Family Living – Tania Espinoza (juniors-sophomores).
Perfect Attendance – (Seniors) Kelly Tu-7, Kaiden Compton-4, Luke Sager-Kori Stanley-1; (Underclassmen) David Tu-5, Mark Richmond-1, Jade Potts-1, Cole Campbell-1, Emerald Veales-6.
Citizenship Awards – (Seniors) Katlyn Davenport and Quincy Jackson; (Juniors) Emma Long and Luke Beddow; (Sophomores) Jade Potts and Zane Weilenman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.