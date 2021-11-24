High school honors come for October

The Pauls Valley High School Students of the Month for October 2021 are Annie Duarte, Jonah Davis, Payton Norton, Bryston Todd, Jade Potts and Cole Campbell.
• Annie Duarte is a sophomore and the daughter of Boris and Karla Duarte.
Annie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She participates in FCCLA. In her free time, she likes to read and cook.
• Jonah Davis is a sophomore and the son of Jamie and Ainslee Davis.
Jonah competes in cross country and tennis. He plays the bass drum in the Pauls Valley Marching Band. In his free time, he enjoys playing the piano.
• Payton Norton is a junior and the daughter of Brittany Henderson.
Payton has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. Payton participates in BPA and FFA where she serves as the FFA secretary. She also plays the trumpet in the Pauls Valley Marching Band.
• Bryston Todd is a junior and the son of Lisa Bedell.
Bryston has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. In his free time Bryston enjoys playing video games.
• Jade Potts is a senior and the daughter of David and Christine Potts.
Jade is on the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the Oklahoma and national honor societies.
She participates in student council and serves as the senior class vice president. Jade competes in cheer, basketball and track. In previous years Jade has been awarded citizenship. She is an active member of the Compassion Church.
• Cole Campbell is a senior and the son of Bub and Angie Campbell.
Cole has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the national and Oklahoma honor societies. He is a member of student council and plays trombone in the Pauls Valley High School Marching Band. Cole competes in baseball, basketball and football. In previous years, he has been awarded the citizenship award. In his free time Cole enjoys spending it with his family.
