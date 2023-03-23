High school students get monthly salute

The January 2023 Students of the Month for January at Pauls Valley High School are Katie Barahona, Maddex Prince, Stevie Elliot, Eli Pickett, Jazmin Nunez and Justin Humphrey.
• Katie Barahona is a sophomore and the daughter of Nelson and Wendy Barahona.
Katie has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll. She competes in cheer, cross country, basketball, and tennis. In previous years Katie has been awarded the Citizenship award.
• Maddex Prince is a sophomore and the son of Michael and Tiffany Prince.
Maddex has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He competes in basketball and football. In his free time, Maddex enjoys lifting.
• Stevie Elliott is a junior and the daughter of Steve and Melissa Elliott.
Stevie has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. She participates in band and Prayer Warriors. Stevie is an active member of the Trinity Baptist Church.
• Eli Pickett is a junior and the son of Kevin and Amber Pickett.
Eli has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. He participates in band, BPA, and Rotary Interact. In previous years Eli has been awarded Citizenship, Perfect Attendance, All District Band and Superior Solo. Eli is an active member of Compassion Midweek. In his free time, he enjoys writing.
• Jazmin Nunez is a senior and the daughter of Jose and Sonia Nunez.
Jazmin has been named to the Principal’s Honor Roll and is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. She participates in BPA.
• Justin Humphrey is a senior and the son of Chris and Richelle Humphrey.
Justin has been named to the Superintendent’s Honor Roll. He is a member of both the National and Oklahoma Honor Societies. Justin competes in football, basketball and baseball. Justin participates in Student Council, BPA, and Rotary Interact. In previous years he was awarded the citizenship award. In his free time, Justin enjoys hunting and fishing.
