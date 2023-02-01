Higher, and finer education

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
Est: 2006
Content-Create-Connect
“How can we let the music not be what it actually is and make it be something else.” (Wynton Marsalis)
First up, however, a few quick notes as promised last week-featuring the impact of local theatre companies.
Very interested in what the team at Chino Community Theater, Chino, CA has started: they have institution “Talk Backs” where the audiences at all of their main stage productions this season will be able to meet the cast/crew and ask questions about any element of the show.
I have a friend that lives in Bigfork, Montana who receives the column and he told me that J.K. Simmons, an Oscar winner for Whiplash, started his career at the Bigfork Summer Playhouse. He spent seven summer seasons there. Next week: a bit more on that Bigfork connection. Thanks Jim.
Not often that one gets the opportunity to celebrate the Sesquicentennial anniversary of an institution.
Such will be the case as my undergraduate school, Drury University, located in Springfield, Missouri, is doing just that in 2023.
I will be taking a small diversion from normal commentary over the next few weeks to focus on the education that I received at Drury in theatrical arts and teacher certification.
In 2021, longtime readers of this column will recall, to celebrate the 50th year anniversary of my graduation, (and that gets harder to type as each year progresses), I highlighted paths taken in what I still consider one of the most progressive courses of study in the art form at that time.
I often share that Drury’s curriculum was structured along a “conservatory” pathway, somewhat unique, with smaller, liberal arts colleges.
With stage practicum supported by the literary and the technical, the work, still reverberates in everything I endeavor, creatively.
I know that it was a different historical period, however, each graduating class can use that comparative disclaimer.
For me, the substantive curriculum focused on a balance between the contemporary and the classical, with an emphasis on musical theater every other season, along with ample opportunities to practice my craft, to try and fail in a protective workshop environment, made even more important when reflected on, 52 years later.
When I graduated, I went on to the classroom, with newly discovered professional stage aspirations held somewhat close to the chest. I did permit the latter to influence the former; I wanted my students to understand the intricacies and the discipline of producing quality stage work.
Not to inspire them to become actors or directors, or even teachers, but to become future supporters of theater whenever, and wherever they encountered it, as they now had real-world experiences as to what made live theater connect with audiences.
I always hold, in the back of my mind, the challenges that face today’s parents of students who are gifted in the area of the performance art. How would I counsel them today, if asked, about what educational path might serve them the best. It is a partnership between the student and their parents more than ever before.
I would like to think that the “show must go on” was inherent within my response.
Here’s to Drury, may you enjoy even more success over the next century and a half.
“Sorry it wasn’t shorter. I didn’t have time.” (Jim Murray: LA Times)
&
t. a. smith
Drury Graduate: Class of 1971
For EFA
Read Local – Shop local
Where ARTS Thou? is also published in the Wednesday newsstand and weekend website “E”dition of the Pauls Valley Democrat. Founded: 1904.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.