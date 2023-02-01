Higher, and finer education

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of one tenth to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...McClain, Pottawatomie, Seminole, Stephens and Garvin Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. &&