Brendon McCarty, a Wynnewood student who is a member of Boy Scout troop in Pauls Valley, recently received the rank of Eagle Scout.
The Eagle Scout is the highest rank a scout can earn as less the 4 percent of all scouts achieve this honor.
McCarty is a senior at Wynnewood High School and the son to Lucas and Sarah McCarty.
He is in the high school band and also a member of the academic team.
As a member of Troop 73 of the Boy Scouts of America in Pauls Valley, McCarty's eagle project was building and installing a new sign for Wynnewood City Hall
“We are very proud of Brendon and his accomplishments in scouting,” said Paul Robbins, scoutmaster for Troop 73.
“The sign he designed and built for Wynnewood City Hall is a fantastic addition to their community.
“We are happy that scouting continues to make a difference in our communities and hope that we are developing the leaders of tomorrow.”
In McCarty's family he is a third generation member of the Boy Scouts.
