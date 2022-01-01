Highest state budget ever anticipated

By Rep. Cynthia Roe
I hope everyone had a merry Christmas with their loved ones! It's always a joy to spend time with friends and family, especially during the holiday season.
I want to thank everyone who attended the medical marijuana town hall in Pauls Valley on Dec. 16. We had a great turnout!
I especially want to recognize the officials from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs Control, and local law enforcement who answered the many questions from attendees.
Many constituents voiced concerns about the number of grow facilities, property values and the illegal operations within the state. I have heard similar worries from constituents who have contacted my office, and I am working with my fellow legislators and officials to determine potential courses of action.
I plan to organize a second town hall in the future so that those who were not able to attend this one may have another opportunity. I will keep you updated with details once plans are set.
At the state Capitol, the next legislative session is just over a month away.
We passed another deadline on Thursday, Dec. 30. Members submitted detailed information about the purpose of the legislation they have requested, as well as included any model legislation or existing bill drafts.
I have met with numerous stakeholders and state officials to prepare for our next legislative deadline, which is the bill introduction deadline on Jan. 20.
Members must formally file the legislation they plan to pursue in the upcoming session by this deadline.
We are already preparing to start the budget hearing process. The Oklahoma Board of Equalization met Dec. 27 to approve the preliminary appropriation budget for Fiscal Year 2023, which runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
The current estimate is just over $10 billion, which is the largest budget we've had in state history.
However, $9.1 billion of the current estimate is in recurring sources and the remaining $1.2 billion comes in the form of cash reserves that are nonrecurring.
So while it looks like we'll have the largest budget in state history, we must ensure that the $1.2 billion in one-time money is not allocated to recurring costs but instead goes to one-time expenses.
We also anticipate setting aside a portion of our appropriations into a rainy-day fund to aid us in a future economic downturn.
As session approaches, I'll be back with another update on the bills that I am filing this year and any other important pieces of legislation. Thank you for the honor of representing House District 42!
(Rep. Cynthia Roe, a Republican, serves District 42 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Garvin and McClain counties.)
