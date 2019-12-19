The Oklahoma History Center (OHC) in Oklahoma City has introduced a new, easily accessible audio tour that is available in four languages: English, French, German and Spanish.
The tour is made possible by a grant from Oklahoma Humanities (OH).
Visitors can use the camera on their phones to scan a unique QR code that will link them to an online audio point.
There are 30 new audio points that help lead guests through the museum and read the label text about the object featured, as well as providing additional information.
Guests can pick and choose which points to listen to with this version of the audio tour.
Earphones, iPads and iPod Touches will be available for visitors who may not have access to a personal device.
The audio tour is also available on the Oklahoma Historical Society website at www.okhistory.org/audiotour, making it accessible to people even if they cannot visit the Oklahoma History Center.
In the near future the OHC plans to add historic photographs and oral histories that pertain to the featured audio point artifacts.
The goal is to continue to grow this program, so visitors are encouraged to leave their feedback.
Director of Exhibits Lori Oden and other OHC staff have made this new audio tour a priority over the past year.
“As our audiences grow to include people from all over the world, it is important that we welcome them in their own language,” Oden said. “It is my hope that we continue to add languages and content over the next few years.
“Also, we were honored to work with three language professors from the University of Central Oklahoma and establish these important institutional relationships. We are very grateful for their support, as well as Oklahoma Humanities.”
