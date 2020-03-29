Are you looking for something different to pass the time at home? Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) sites and museums may be closed, but the OHS has plenty of online resources to explore.
At www.okhistory.org online visitors can take a virtual tour of the Oklahoma History Center, search collections, listen to podcasts and view online exhibits.
The website also offers thousands of historic images, including 100 years of photographs from the Oklahoman newspaper, available on The Gateway to Oklahoma History.
Visitors to the OHS website can research photographs, documents and maps related to the state’s history.
The Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture online, found at www.okhistory.org/encyclopedia, contains more than 2,600 entries including biographies, geographical features, town and county histories, major events, historical movements and much more.
There are also free genealogical resources, including more than 40 indexes and databases with records including marriages, divorces, land openings, directories, incarcerations, lineage group applications, biographies and censuses.
Researchers can find American Indian resources such as the Dawes Final Rolls for the Five Tribes, used in tracing Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee (Creek), Seminole and Choctaw lineage.
The public can connect to OHS museums, historic sites and affiliates through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube by visiting www.okhistory.org/socialmedia to find the OHS site and social media platform you wish to visit.
Through social media, the OHS shares historic photographs, teaches about life in the past and gives behind-the-scenes views of the workings of staff and volunteers.
OHS YouTube channels contain hundreds of videos, including footage of historic events, news reports, interviews and early home movies.
Also available are footage from University of Oklahoma football games and coach’s shows from the Barry Switzer Collection.
OHS channels feature interviews by Oklahoma City television icon Ida B with celebrities including the Beach Boys and a young Roy Clark.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.
Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state.
Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, visit www.okhistory.org.
