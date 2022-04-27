History group looks to next step

After a kind of recent reawakening the Pauls Valley Historical Society is planning to gather for an organizational meeting this weekend.
The meeting is set to get started at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 1 at the Santa Fe Depot Museum.
Rhonda Nolen is scheduled to talk about and show her paintings on wood depicting the history of Pauls Valley.
The group now has a Facebook page (Pauls Valley Historical Society) and an email address (paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com).
“Come get involved in supporting the history of our community. Everyone is welcome,” officials said.
To find out more call 405-238-2244 or 405-238-0068.
It was just a few weeks ago when some local residents thought about the interested in Pauls Valley to bring back a more active local historical society.
The first step came with a good turnout for a meet-and-greet gathering on March 20.
Visitors to the local train deport are reminded there’s no admission as the museum is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon May 3. There is no charge but desserts are appreciated.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in May at sites all over Garvin County.
• Tuesday, May 3 (8:45 to 11:30 a.m.) – Garvin County Sheriff's Office, blood drive next to Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library across the street from sheriff's office. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591.
• Tuesday, May 3 (1 to 4:45 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV, 210 North Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, May 5 (10 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Tuesday, May 10 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley Drive in PV. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
• Friday, May 13 (2:30 to 6 p.m.) – Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Wynnewood, 708 N. Robberson. Call Sharon Thomas at 405-207-3124.
• Tuesday, May 17 (2 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Saturday, May 21 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
•••
The call is out early for any interested vendors to apply to be a part of the 2022 version of the Stratford Peach Festival this summer.
Anyone interested in being a vendor at the festival this year should message the event's Facebook page – 2022 Peach Festival, Stratford, OK, or email StratfordOKPeachFestival@gmail.com.
Be sure to include what items/goods will be sold and your email address in your message. Applications will be sent via email shortly after the request is received.
Spots are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Be sure to mail in an application as soon as possible.
