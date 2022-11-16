History group plans next meeting

The Pauls Valley Historical Society will hold its next meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday Nov. 20 at the Santa Fe Depot Museum, 204 S. Santa Fe.
Everyone is invited to attend. The meeting will be about upcoming events and plans for 2023.
After the meeting, those wanting to help will be decorating the depot for Christmas.
For more information, call 405-238-2244 (depot museum) or 405-238-0068 (Lorraine).
•••
The time to sign up for Salvation Army bell ringing in Pauls Valley is now.
Members of local churches, businesses, service clubs, scouting programs and others are needed to ring the bell this upcoming holiday season.
To sign up go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0B44AAA92AA4FD0-salvation1 online.
•••
American Legion Post 202 is again planning to soon hold special wreath laying programs to honor past veterans.
The ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 in the Antioch Cemetery and continue at cemeteries in Elmore City and Katie.
Anyone interested in having a wreath placed at a veteran's grave contact Ron Endler at 580-788-4140 or David Pirtle at 405-0250-1224.
The cost of a wreath is $15.
