History group to look at local inn

The Pauls Valley Historical Society will be meeting at the Judges’ Inn in a couple of weekends.
Anyone interested in getting involved the group's efforts to preserve the history of Pauls Valley and Garvin County is invited to come to the gathering set for 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17. The Judges' Inn is located at 519 North Ash.
Former Garvin County district judge, Candace Blalock, will be telling the very interesting story of the inn.
Call 405-238-0068 or email paulsvalleyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com for more information.
Also, the hours of the local train depot museum is set to make a change starting next month.
The new Hours beginning August 1, 2022 are:
• Wednesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Sunday, 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Closed Monday and Tuesday.
For more email pvsantafedepot@yahoo.com or call 405-238-2244.
•••
A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are coming up throughout July at different places all over Garvin County.
• Monday, July 18 (2 to 6 p.m.) – Paoli First Baptist Church, 304 W. Davis. Call Angela Campbell at 405-444-0715.
• Wednesday, July 20 (930 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Covercraft Industries in PV, 100 Enterprise. Call Terri Richards at 405-367-8884.
• Thursday, July 21 (8 to 11 a.m.) – First United Bank in Maysville, 317 6th. Call Emily Hemphill at 405-867-4343.
• Thursday, July 21 (11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Monday, July 25 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Elmore City First Baptist Church gym, 107 S. Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Tuesday, July 26 (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV, 210 N. Willow. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
• Thursday, July 28 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Valley Community Hospital in Pauls Valley. Call Valerie Cothren at 405-866-5100.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
