National Women Touched By Addiction Day was founded by the American non-profit organization Mending Hearts based in Nashville, Tennessee. The first marking of this annual observance was organized by Mending Hearts in 2021.
The aim of this holiday is to honor and commemorate the resilience of women grappling with all kinds of addiction, and the importance of the role they play in society.
Like many social issues prevalent in the United States, the issue of women touched by addiction can be both prevented and helped.
As there are many factors fueling the urgency of this issue, National Women Touched By Addiction Day aims also to raise awareness concerning this issue and put in place several programs to help improve the situation for the thousands of women across the U.S. suffering from some sort of addiction or another.
Women’s addiction is, by far, not a recent issue. For centuries, there have been scores of research studies and actual cases portraying the way addiction affects men and women differently.
In many societies, women are still vulnerable, which makes them particularly more prone to fall prey to substance addiction. This, coupled with increasing mental health issues, especially among women, is what makes addiction among women worthy of attention.
There are several efforts and initiatives already underway. Mending Hearts has succeeded in making the issue of women touched by addiction much more documented and debated.
How to observe National Women Touched By Addiction Day?
• Join the efforts. Many organizations around the country will put together events and charity initiatives in order to provide help to women touched by addiction. Joining in these efforts and volunteering can be a fun and rewarding experience.
• Read about the issue.Although addiction is a well-documented subject, the way it affects women differently is only recently begun to gain attention. The social ramifications of this issue can be wide-ranging and are worthy of attentive study and discussion.
• Show Solidarity. Wearing purple is customary on this annual occasion. Showing solidarity with women touched by addiction in your own community is a priority, especially during this observance.
Why National Women Touched By Addiction Day is important?
• It’s an important social issue. From the wide-ranging ramifications that this issue can present, to the only recently emerging interest in women touched by addiction, this issue remains pressing. The ramifications of addiction among women can affect not only individuals but entire communities. The day helps to create awareness.
• Its promo. Women of all races and socio-economic backgrounds may fall prey to addiction. One of the most common traits is their reluctance to seek help or discuss their addiction with other people. The day helps to create a safe space for women to discuss their addiction and get the help they need.
• It helps to end the stigma. There is a strong stigma surrounding people who suffer from addiction, especially women. Although addiction is recognized as a mental health disorder, it is still treated as a taboo subject in many communities. The day aims to educate people and end the stigma.
Points to Remember.
• Women face unique issues when it comes to substance use. These differences are influenced by sex (differences based on biology) and gender (differences based on culturally defined roles).
• Research has found many differences in how women and men use substances and react to substances. For example, women use drugs in smaller amounts than men, but they can experience the effects more strongly.
• Using substances while pregnant can harm the health of a pregnant woman and her fetus.
• More women are using marijuana during pregnancy than in past years, which could result in smaller babies and goes against the advice from the top medical group representing obstetricians.
• The use or misuse of some drugs while pregnant, especially opioids, can cause a newborn infant to experience withdrawal symptoms, a condition known as Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS).
• Substance use in women tends to develop into addiction more quickly than in men.
• It can be difficult for women to get help for a substance use problem during or after pregnancy because of social or legal fears. They may also lack childcare while in treatment.
• Treatment programs should take these issues into consideration and offer childcare, job training, and parenting classes.
• In the past, women were not included in clinical research. Federal agencies have made significant efforts to ensure that all subgroups of people are included and that issues related to sex and gender are being studied.
Learn More. For more information about substance use in women, visit: NIDA’s Substance Use in Women Research Report or CDC’s Fact Sheet on Substance Use During Pregnancy.
(The PASS Coalition meets on the third Tuesday of each month at the First United Bank in Pauls Valley and Google Meet. For more information, please Like and Follow them on Facebook @PASSdrugfree, or email them at passdrugfree@gmail.com, to be in the know for upcoming meetings, or events.)
