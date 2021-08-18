Hits keep coming for PV Opry

At the August edition of the monthly Pauls Valley Opry show this past weekend both newcomers and old favorites were welcomed to the stage.
One of the newcomers is Randall Armstrong, who hails from Carthage, Texas, the final resting spot for superstar Jim Reeves and the home to the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame.
He entertained the crowd with a hit from one of his fellow Texans, Waylon Jennings, “Luckenbach, Texas.” Randall then belted out the Vince Gill smash hit, “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”
Betty Archer is a favorite and voted by the patrons the 2017 Female Vocalist of the Year.
She got the crowd in a country state of mind with the Loretta Lynn hit, “Table for Two,” then the Mike Purkey song, “I Call it Home.”
We coaxed Dallas Richardson was coaxed out from behind the sound board and onto the stage where he lit up the crowd with an Elvis medley that included “Teddy Bear,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Steamroller Blues.” He then kicked into overdrive with the Toby Keith hit, “Big Dog Daddy.”
Mary’s Music Barn is a special place for country music. What makes it so special is the lady who brings quality entertainment to the small southeastern community of Stonewall – none other than Mary McDonald.
Her bluegrass roots came out as she gave a soulful performance of the lonesome Dolly Parton tune, “In the Pines.” Mary then sang her version of “Heart We Did All That We Could.”
Terry Wilson was back as he entertained the crowd with the Waylon Jennings hit, “Rose in Paradise,” followed by the Vern Gosdin megahit, “Chiseled in Stone.”
It’s been over a year since Annie Reed has blessed us with her presence at the Pauls Valley Opry. She was here this time singing the Dawn Sears’ classic, “A-11” and the Martina McBride rendition of Buddy Holly’s tune of “True Love Ways.”
Tanner Young is the Pauls Valley Opry’s reigning Entertainer of the Year.
He again knocked it out of the park with the Alan Jackson smash hit, “Mercury Blues,” and then he kicked it up a couple of notches and rocked the house with the Ricky Skaggs hit, “Highway 40 Blues.”
One of the most special moments in the history of the Pauls Valley Opry was last Saturday night.
Introduced was a young man who is also very dear to us – Chandler Elliott.
Chandler does the videography for the Opry, but we pulled him out of the video room upstairs and brought him on stage.
It was truly a magical moment when Chandler Elliott, Tanner Young and Marty McDonald joined Woodie Hill on the Allman Brothers tune, ‘Ramblin’ Man.”
John Williams again served as the emcee as the Memory Makers Band added a few selections to the mix, including selections from Tanya Tucker, Shannon McNally and Linda Ronstadt.
“Thanks to all of the folks who advertise through the Pauls Valley Opry and to the patrons who come through the door. Without them the Pauls Valley Opry could not exist.”
