Hold on to what is good

Results drive our society, but measuring success by results only leads us down a dangerous path.
When we think back to the beginning of this year, how will we remember it? All the goals we set for ourselves seem to fade into a distant memory. The world we knew has left us wondering how we got like this.
“Test all things; hold fast what is good. Abstain from every form of evil.” (1 Thessalonians 5:21-22)
Performance tricks our hearts into thinking its motives are good. Perfection gives us false security of control. We look at results as a test of our will and what we can accomplish. When we see results, we let our results speak for ourselves, but results are dependent on the responses of others.
“Be diligent to present yourself approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” (2 Timothy 2:15)
Our best can be doing the right thing for the right moment, but circumstances beyond our control can skew the results.
Right now, we are living it, a pandemic that has people, communities, governments, and countries living frightened and isolated in the face of an unknown future.
That is why our best needs to be defined in something other than results.
It requires us to shift our perspective internally rather than externally. Our hearts matter, and trusting God with the outcome matters even more.
In the book of Thessalonians, we read about Paul’s answer to God’s call and his subsequent ministry. Thessalonians is one of those books where we learn about Paul’s ministry, along with God’s promises and Paul’s heart for people.
“And whatever you do, do it heartily, as to the Lord and not to men,” (Colossians 3:23)
If we judged Paul’s ministry based on results, we would have to say he failed. The people did not listen. They did not keep to his message.
Yet, Paul did his best. He offered himself to God’s work, stepped out in obedience, and left the results in God’s hands.
Paul had a ministry with a message the world at the time refused to receive. But God did not measure how well the people received Paul’s message.
It was measured in Paul’s willingness to listen to God.
Sometimes people will refuse our messages, assistance, ideas, and influence. But that does not mean we did not do our best. Just as Paul responded to God’s call, so can we. Our response, efforts, and trust matters to God.
“And let us not grow weary while doing good, for in due season we shall reap if we do not lose heart.” (Galatians 6:9)
God calls each of us right now in the middle of a pandemic. At times God tugs our heartstrings, knocks on our heart’s door, whispers to our heart. It does not matter how God chooses to call on us; what matters is our response to God’s Call.
Right now, we have so many opportunities to share the Gospel with the world around us. Listen for God’s Call, and point your best in God’s direction. He will use it for good and lead you to what you need to accomplish.
Will you say yes when God calls today?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.