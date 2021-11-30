The Murray Lindsay Mansion is again inviting the public to come step back in time for the holidays.
The historic mansion south of Lindsay will host a holiday celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5.
The Murray Lindsay family moved in just in time for their first Christmas in December of 1881.
Now the mansion will host a come-and-go event with Santa, punch, cider, cookies, snacks and a history-filled walk through the mansion.
•••
A First Tuesday lunch at the Antioch School/Senior Center will be at noon Dec. 7.
There is no charge but desserts are appreciated as the public is invited to come out for the monthly gathering.
•••
The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown PV will host an event next week on the resources available to artists.
Grants and outreach manager Aunj Braggs of the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition is the guest for a program at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the gallery on East Paul.
Planned for the program are more on OVAC resources, exhibitions, tips on artist's statements, biographies, resume building and working with OVAC to “better your foundational creative skills.”
For more on the program call Susie Agee at 405-343-6610.
•••
A handful of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the holiday season at various Garvin County spots.
• Friday, Dec. 3 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
• Wednesday, Dec. 8 (8:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Pauls Valley High School. Call Fawn Riddle at 405-238-6497.
• Thursday, Dec. 16 (2:15 to 5:30 p.m.) – Lindsay United Methodist Church, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, Dec. 21 (10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.) – Pauls Valley Boots and Badges at PV Fire Department, 201 S. Walnut. Call Mark Norman at 405-238-5171.
• Friday, Dec. 24 (9 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is now seeking sponsors to help kids in need get new shoes.
Sponsors can send $50 donations to RHS, P.O. Box 1254, Pauls Valley, OK 73075 or go to Venmo@RestoredHearts-andSoles.
The mission of Restored Hearts and Soles Foundation is to provide the less fortunate people of the community with free footwear.
• The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has changed to its non-season weekend hours only – specifically 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
