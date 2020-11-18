Holiday double for food drive

This holiday season will look much different as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Help spread holiday cheer by doubling the impact of your donations in the fight against hunger through the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma's annual Holiday Match. All donations are matched, dollar for dollar, up to $700,000 from now to Jan. 15 thanks to gifts from presenting sponsor APMEX and the Cresap Family Foundation.
A $1 donation to the Holiday Match campaign helps the Regional Food Bank provide eight meals to residents living with food insecurity in central and western Oklahoma. Once the match is met, $1 still helps provide four meals.
“One of APMEX's core values is giving back to the community, so this is our fifth year in a row to partner with the Regional Food Bank on the Holiday Match Campaign," said Scott Thomas, founder and president of APMEX.
"The match campaign is a great opportunity for Oklahomans to serve their neighbors in need by providing meals across the state. We look forward to witnessing our fellow citizens come together and double their dollars through this match."
One in six Oklahomans, including one in four children, lives with food insecurity every day. Amidst the virus pandemic, the Regional Food Bank and its network of partner agencies are serving 30 percent more Oklahoma households in central and western Oklahoma.
In Garvin County, donations help to provide food for Delta Community Action – Pauls Valley, DHS Garvin County, Reynolds Recreation Center, Eastern Gate Baptist Church, Maysville Library, Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library, Pauls Valley Parks and Recreation, Pauls Valley Samaritans, Pleasantview Summer Meal Program, Southern Oklahoma Nutrition Program in Pauls Valley, DN in Stratford and United Methodist Church in Lindsay.
"As we approach the holiday season, Oklahomans living with food insecurity find themselves not only fighting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and an economic downturn but also recovering from a devastating ice storm," said Stacy Dykstra, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.
"Your donations not only help put food on the table, it also sends a message of hope to our neighbors who have been dealt a difficult hand this year. We are so appreciative of APMEX for making this match possible."
