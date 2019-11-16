Holiday eats bring the tradition

Pauls Valley's free community Thanksgiving dinner will be by delivery only this year.
Still set for Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 28, anyone interested in having a traditional holiday meal delivered should contact Valley Life Church at 405-283-8055 or the Samaritans of Pauls Valley.
More on the change for the community meal held each Thanksgiving the past few years will come later in the PV Democrat.
In Elmore City it's another holiday dinner that's become a real tradition.
The First Baptist Church of Elmore City is preparing to host its 21st annual free community Thanksgiving dinner.
The event is from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 in the Family Life Center.
The church is one block west of the four-way in EC. For more, call the church office at 580-788-4110.
• The 11th annual Taste of the Valley fundraiser is right around the corner, set from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Garvin County Fairgrounds.
Students are currently raising money for a band trip to New York City in May 2020.
• Garvin County Retired Educators will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20 at the PV Chamber of Commerce.
A representative of Reavis Pharmacy is scheduled to give a program on changes to the Medicare prescription program. The meeting is open to the public.
• An Adams, Gainer, Kinard, McCaleb and Smith reunion, along with a 100th birthday celebration for Amos Smith, starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23 at the First Baptist Church in Lindsay, 410 SW 3rd. Call Loyd at 1-661-578-1434 for more.
• A community Thanksgiving service is planned for 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24 at Crossroads Church west of PV off SH 19.
