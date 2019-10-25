Halloween holiday fun is definitely front and center for a lot of folks these days.
A couple of Halloween carnivals bring in the spirit on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Willows Assisted Living Center in PV, 301 Melville, will host a carnival open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m.
Pauls Valley Care Center, 1413 S. Chickasaw, is inviting the public to a carnival featuring various games and a costume contest from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
All proceeds from both will go toward holiday presents for residents.
Also on Saturday, Paoli Pentecostal Church will host a fish fry fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. at the senior citizen building in Paoli.
On Halloween Day itself, Thursday, Oct. 31, it's Boo on the Bricks.
Youngsters in costumes, along with their parents or other adults, will be cruising PV's downtown area looking for holiday treats from 4 to 6 p.m.
•••
Beaty Baptist Church, just southwest of PV on Airline Road, is hosting a fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
There will be a chili cook-off, bake goods contest, health checks, games and holiday treats. The event will end with a fireworks show.
• An annual Antioch community Thanksgiving dinner is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Antioch School/Senior Citizen Center.
Open to the public, bring your favorite holiday sides and desserts. The first Tuesday luncheon will not be held in November.
• Sign up for this year's Angel Tree at Pauls Valley's public library begins from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1. It will continue through Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.