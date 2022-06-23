Holiday fun returns to EC's lake

Gathering around the waters of Elmore City to enjoy some patriotic fun will make a return this weekend.
The God and Country Celebration is set to be at the Elmore City Lake on Sunday, June 26.
Food will be available from 6 to 7:45 p.m., while The Batchelor Family will sing at 8 p.m.
Fireworks will begin after the singing, say those at the sponsoring First Baptist Church of Elmore City.
Anyone attending the free event is encouraged to bring extra water, lawn chairs and bug spray. Swimming is not allowed at this event.
The Elmore City Lake is located three blocks north of the 4-way on state Highway 74. For more information, call the church office at 580-788-4110.
•••
The House Church in Pauls Valley is hosting a meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday, June 26 to discuss Salt and Light Biblical Citizenship Ministries.
Salt and Light is a ministry established at local churches that will “defend and promote life, natural marriage, our constitutional and religious liberties.”
Contact ministry leaders John and Jenny Zink at johnandjennyzink@gmail.com for more.
•••
Whitebead Cemetery's annual board meeting is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start on Tuesday, July 5.
The public is invited as it will be at the Whitebead Methodist Church building.
•••
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
