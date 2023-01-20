Holiday gift of bikes

Terry Looney (left), OG&E Construction Distribution Area supervisor, and Harvey Fisher, OG&E supervisor of Area T&D Substation Operations, deliver 20 brand new bikes to the Maysville Daughters Club. The bicycles were then distributed to children in need in the community. In December, OG&E donated 175 bikes to children in communities across their service area in Oklahoma – including Maysville.

