Holiday hunt returns to park

A free community Easter egg hunt is planned for Saturday, March 27 in Pauls Valley.
The 32nd Wacker Park Egg Hunt is scheduled to get underway at 10 a.m. as those planning to come are encouraged not to be late as the hunt doesn't last long once it's started.
The hunt organized by the Reynolds Recreation Center is for children pre-school through the third grade.
Enrollment for prekindergarten students in Pauls Valley will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 1 in the auditorium of the Pauls Valley Elementary School.
Needed for the registration are the child's state birth certificate, social security number, immunization record, proof of residence and CDIB if applicable.
Children being registered during this early enrollment must be four years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.
• The second annual Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce golf fundraiser is Friday, April 23 at the PV Municipal Golf Course.
The entry fee for the golf scramble is $200 per each four-person team. A shotgun start is at 10 a.m.
Team representatives can register at the chamber office (405-238-6464) or by contacting Jaclyn.Woods@Chickasaw.net as the deadline to get signed up is April 16.
A series of free yoga classes are continuing at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Added to the library lineup is a six-week tai chi class offered by Big Five Community Services Inc. at 1 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays. The first class in the series started March 15.
Participants must be at least 60 years old, and no prior experience is necessary.
Classes are limited to nine participants, who will be required to wear a mask. A second class could be added later.
Tai chi is meant to improve balance and posture, prevent falls, improve blood flow, enhance brain function, help with muscle strength and reduce stress and increase relaxation.
Call Alona Smith at 1-888-439-5331 to pre-register.
Also offered at the library are yoga classes on Wednesday evenings through April 28. Classes include vinyasa at 6 p.m. and yin at 7:15 p.m.
Reservations are required, so call the public library at 405-238-5188. Masks are also required as social distancing will be observed.
Meditation yoga classes at the library are scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday afternoons in March. The remaining dates are March 21 and March 28.
Classes are limited to seven people, so those interested are encouraged to call the library and reserve a spot.
Fundamental yoga classes will have a couple of different meeting times this spring.
One class is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays from March 22 to April 26.
Another class is 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays from March 26 to April 30.
• A couple of free food related classes will soon be offered at the library with an OSU Extension educator leading the way.
First up it's a home food preservation class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 25.
Then comes one on backyard gardening and composting from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27.
