Holiday is also a take-back event

This Independence Day weekend the PASS Coalition is conducting a prescription drug take back event in Lindsay.
It will be at the Fourth of July Festival on Saturday, July 1 at Glenn Curlee Park.
The festival will consist of a parade, arts and crafts booths, children’s activities and much more.
A booth will be set up at the event where attendees can drop off their unwanted medications in a secured disposal box with the help of the Oklahoma National Guard Counter Drug Taskforce.
A take back event is a way to properly dispose of unwanted, unused, or expired medications from the home to reduce the chances of theft, abuse by others, or poisonings and accidental overdoses.
The take back event will begin at 3 p.m. and end at dark. No inhalers, liquids or syringes can be disposed of at the event.
For more information on the prescription drug take back event, contact the PASS Coalition at PASSdrugfree@gmail.com.
The PASS coalition is a group of individuals dedicated to making Garvin County a safer place by addressing substance use and abuse through prevention efforts. PASS meets on the third Tuesday of each month.
Christian comedian Trevor Thomas is scheduled to perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at First Church of God, 414 N. Chickasaw, in Pauls Valley. The concert is free, but a love offering will be received.
Another tradition for some people is a monthly lunch in Antioch.
However, this time around the lunch won’t be happening as the First Tuesday lunch in Antioch falls on July 4th.
Organizers say the lunch will resume in August.
An indoor missionary fundraiser is now offered throughout most of Thursday through Saturday each week at 905 East Charles in Pauls Valley.
The ongoing garage style fundraiser raises money to support missionary work in other countries.
