Holiday meal comes at local church

The Pauls Valley Church of Christ will host its free annual Christmas Eve Lunch on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The community gathering open to everyone is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church is located at at 1509 West Grant.
•••
Students of Garvin County 4-H are planning a couple of get-togethers this week for the holidays.
First up it's the Garvin County 4-H Winter Fun event set for a 6 p.m. start on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Elmore City-Pernell Elementary cafeteria.
Students are asked to bring a snack and a Secret Santa gift valued at around $5.
The event is open to all Garvin County 4-H members and their families.
Then it's Christmas at the Willows as Garvin County 4-H students are invited to come help residents at the Willows Assisted Living Residence in Pauls Valley celebrate Christmas.
It will get started at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18
Students are to spend the afternoon with Willows residents as they will enjoy milk and cookies and take part in ornament making.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.