Tickets go on sale Monday, Nov. 25 for next month's holiday production by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group, also known as ACT.
The production “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14 in the PV Junior High auditorium.
Tickets are $10 and available at the PV Chamber of Commerce, Valley Blossom, Toy and Action Figure Museum, Penny's Place and Sooners Home Furnishings.
Tickets will also be available at the door on the nights of the production.
•••
The Dance Station in PV will hold a Christmas play called “Just Believe” at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the PV High School auditorium. Admission is $5 as most of the proceeds go to support the local Angel Tree.
A number of dances are featured as the play is about a girl learning about the true meaning of Christmas.
• Even sooner is the Fifth Friday Art Walk in Pauls Valley.
The next one has a 5:55 p.m. start time on Friday, Nov. 29 as the PV Arts and Cultural Center and a handful of art galleries and stores in the downtown area will again be open for the community event.
• The PV Opry show comes at 6:30 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the PV High School auditorium. The next one is Dec. 7.
•••
Pauls Valley TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets weekly at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw. Visitors are always welcome. For more, call 405-238-0068 and ask for Lorraine.
• The Weight Watchers of PV meet weekly at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Reynolds Recreation Center.
• Members of the PV Masonic Lodge #6 meet for dinner at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of the month at the lodge, 101 Mason Lane.
• An AA meeting in Pauls Valley is now at 7:30 p.m. Thursday nights for closed Big Book at First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash. The same church also hosts a closed session at 10 a.m. Saturday mornings. For more information call Sharon at 405-238-3507.
• A Narcotics Anonymous group in Wynnewood called “A Simple Way” meets at 7 p.m. nightly Monday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Freddie at 580-467-4309 for more.
