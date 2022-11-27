Holiday reflections

By Tim Smith
Trust you all are enjoying this first major weekend of the holiday season and that the weather has been cooperating.
We stayed in North Texas and had the joy of welcoming the entire family for part of the weekend festivities. Hard to coordinate when there are 9 of us living across two states, so it was incredibly special.
One of the most enjoyable (and historical) aspects of authoring this style of column is to share the feature films that would be appearing at the local cineplexes from Thanksgiving through the new year.
With streaming dominating the viewing window of our free time, I am pleased to share, and thanks to our son who stays abreast of such things, four films that may pique your interest in the aforementioned time frame.
You had better hurry, just a few days left if you want to catch Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery @ your local theatre: “NETFLIX announced that AMC, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark will all carry the “Knives Out” sequel for an exclusive one-week run beginning November 23rd, one month before it begins streaming December 23rd.” [Source: The Columbian]
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Opens: 11/11/2022: “The leaders of Wakanda fight to protect their nation in the wake of King T’ Challa’s death.”
The Fabelmans: Opens: 11/23/2022: “Growing up in post-World War II Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.”
Avatar: The Way of Water: Opens: 12/16/2022: “Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.” {All story line notes are taken from Wikipedia}
Travel Notes: I also like to offer occasional travel tips. If you should be headed to New York City, before taking in a production, you may want to visit the (new) Museum of Broadway. From a recent article submitted to me by a long-time reader, the article from CNN’s Travel website paints the theater landscape from a new and colorful perspective.
The sound of musicals: Museum of Broadway opens in New York: ”Right on Times Square in the heart of New York’s theater district, a new Museum of Broadway is designed to take fans behind the curtain of some of its biggest musicals…Rooms in the museum on 45th Street…use music, videos, glittering costumes and walk-through sets to tell the history of how the theater district came to be…The heart of Broadway Theater was located downtown in Union Square in the 1850s and arrived in Times Square in the early 1900s. A show is considered “Broadway” when performed in about 40 theaters with 500 or more seats in the Broadway District in Midtown Manhattan.”
For a stunning look at the new space, go to the Playbill website and enjoy its 60 photos exhibit: Walk Through the Museum of Broadway.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town – [and in NYC as this new museum opened on November 15th – in fact, as I am drafting this column}
