The Christmas season is definitely in the air as a number of events are on the way in Pauls Valley.
One is the a holiday production by the Pauls Valley Arts Council Theater group, also known as ACT.
The production “Yes Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” is at 7 p.m. Dec. 13-14 in the PV Junior High auditorium.
Tickets are $10 and available at the PV Chamber of Commerce, Valley Blossom, Toy and Action Figure Museum, Penny's Place and Sooners Home Furnishings.
Holiday dance
The Dance Station in PV will hold a Christmas play this weekend called “Just Believe.”
It's at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 at the PV High School auditorium.
Admission is $5 as most of the proceeds go to support the local Angel Tree.
• The First United Methodist Church in PV is the host as ECU's Department of Performing Arts will bring the classic Nativity story, “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” to the local church at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
Donations will be taken, but the off-campus performance is free to the public.
• Fair Oak Pentecostal Church will host a special Christmas program featuring The Teels and Friends at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.
The church is 3 miles east of Elmore City on state Highway 29 at the Airline Road intersection. For more call the church at 405-207-8904.
• Young children not in school yet are invited to a special Christmas version of Storytime at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 at Pauls Valley's public library.
