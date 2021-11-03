Holiday sounds to fill choral event

All the rehearsals in recent weeks are leading up to a performance of Handel's Messiah at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14 at the PV High School auditorium.
This is the inaugural concert by the newly formed Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
Featured are soloists and singers from Garvin County, area churches, East Central University and Cameron University, along with a professional chamber orchestra.
Jack Bowman is the artistic director for the performance.
Admission is free but donations of $20 for adults are encouraged at the door.
Applications are set to go through early next week for the Angel Tree program at Pauls Valley's public library.
The requests to receive Christmas presents for kids living in the Pauls Valley and Whitebead area will be accepted in the auditorium of the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The remaining schedule to submit applications is:
• Wednesday, Nov. 3 – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Thursday, Nov. 4 – 3 to 5:30 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 5 – 2 to 4 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 6 – 9 to 11 a.m.
• Monday, Nov. 8 – 1 to 3 p.m.
The Wynnewood Masonic Lodge #40 and the Elmore City-Pernell Ag Boosters will host a grilled pork loin dinner fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 at the ECP Elementary cafeteria.
The proceeds will be used to help with the cost of the FFA members to attend state convention.
The Stratford 4-H and FFA will hold an annual pork loin dinner and trophy auction fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at the Stratford Freewill Baptist Activity Center.
All proceeds raised will be used to support local students wit 4-H and FFA projects.
