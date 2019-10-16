Holiday time is already here, specifically the Halloween holiday.
In Pauls Valley that means Boo on the Bricks.
The annual event involves many a youngster dressed in costume and their parents making their way to the downtown area as merchants pass out holiday treats.
The upcoming Boo event is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, which is of course Halloween Day.
Even sooner the First Church of God in PV, 414 N. Chickasaw, will host a fall festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20.
With an African “zoofari” theme the free event for kids and families features games and snacks.
The Halloween carnivals continue with a couple on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Willows Assisted Living Center in PV, 301 Melville, will host a carnival open to the public from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pauls Valley Care Center, 1413 S. Chickasaw, is inviting the public to a carnival featuring various games and a costume contest from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
All proceeds from both will go toward holiday presents for residents.
As for the Christmas holiday, Pauls Valley's public library will soon begin accepting applications for its Angel Tree.
It starts from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1 as angels represents holiday gifts for Pauls Valley and Whitebead students in need.
Anyone filling out requests to receive gifts have until Nov. 8.
•••
A work day for the new Pockets of Progress campaign to clean up PV is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
Anyone interested in volunteering for the work day can find out more at the PV Chamber of Commerce, 405-238-6491.
