Holy Week services on the way

A number of churches in Pauls Valley are releasing their schedule of services for Holy Week.
The First Presbyterian Church has announced it starts its worship service at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2 for Palm Sunday.
Then on Maundy Thursday the Presbyterian Church, First Christian Church and First United Methodist Church will meet together at the Methodist Church for a 7 p.m. worship service that night.
The same three churches will team up again the following day with Good Friday service at 7 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church.
This service will feature the cantata “Christ Lay in Death's Bonds” by J.S. Bach with an orchestra and meaningful “Stripping of the Sanctuary” liturgy.
The Presbyterian Church has announced its Easter worship service is 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 9.
