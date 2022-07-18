@ home with the T-Rex team

By Tim Smith
“…in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” (Mark Twain)
Not certain if I would call it a “team,” but there certainly were dinosaurs a plenty, of every size, shape and power on the big screen as we finally got to catch Jurassic World Dominion over the long holiday weekend.
A family member who had seen it a few weeks earlier said that we needed to hold on for the ride, and she was not mistaken, there was plenty of action. That is certainly the allure, especially in a film that is well over two hours in length. That time frame was also is a bit of a distraction.
One has to have time to digest, no pun intended there, where the action has just taken them, and where they might be headed next. No such luxury in this film.
Secondly, major characters who found themselves in the middle of a crisis, were left to more or less fend for themselves, and then they miraculously reappeared, covering time and distance like a super-hero. We have plenty of them these days, bouncing around different universes and such.
And anyway . . . they were not even dirty. I struggled with that reality, even in feature film “reality.”
I discussed with others, that there were just too many characters trying to resolve too many story lines for one film.
In the end, and well, I don’t want to spoil the experience, especially if you are an avid fan of the franchise, as we remain. All things considered; these are pretty minor concerns. We knew much of this before we went, and would have gone regardless. We have been treated quite well since 1993.
I know that I am getting older, but the tradition of seeing fireworks on the 4th of July is nearly sacred, yet like most ‘institutions,’ it too is getting “re-imagined,” especially as it relates to display dates. This year however, it was the heat that kept us at home. With the rapid growth of this area of North Texas, the traffic is now becoming another major deterrent to enjoying these types of communal festivities.
Transition: I would like to salute the passing of an educator, teacher and friend, who in partnership with her husband, and over a two-decade tenure at my high school in Illinois, built one of the finest vocal music/musical theatre programs in the state of Illinois in their generation.
In 2014 a number of their former students, and to fulfill her long held wish, began a performing arts scholarship at our community’s educational foundation in her husband’s honor.
With her passing, and out of respect for her contributions in the field of piano pedagogy, I will begin supporting the organization that she guided through her visionary leadership and craftsmanship in that field.
That was her wish as well. It will be my ongoing honor.
Together, they were a creative force to be reckoned with. Their legacies are secured for musicians and performing artists for all times. Rest in peace, dear friend.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
“Because that is what we storytellers do – we restore order with imagination – we instill hope again, and again and again.” (Tom Hanks as Walt Disney in the film Saving Mr. Banks)
For Elvina: 1931- [1965]-2022: Partner in Creativity
For Otis: 1926- [1968]-2021: A Broadway Baby
