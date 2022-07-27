Hometown girl gets DDB spotlight

DDB is happy to take this opportunity to introduce its next featured employee, Kim Bethune.
Bethune is a hometown girl, she graduated from Pauls Valley High School a few years back.
Like most of DDB’s more recent hires, Kim came to us through Express Professionals. Kim began her career through Express in the receptionist position on March 1, 2022.
She excelled in the position and became an official DDB family member on May 23, 2022, where she continues to develop new skills to enhance her ability to succeed, not only at DDB but also in her day-to-day life.
Kim stated the busy operations provides her a good environment to develop the skills she can use to handle stressful situations.
In a conversation Kim said she has never worked where she feels more like a family member, it is so different than anywhere she has worked in the past.
“I love my coworkers,” she said.
“They are always eager to jump in and assist wherever needed, not just throw out a lifeboat but show you the ropes, you don’t feel like you are just another number. I love it here.”
When Kim is not answering phones and assisting DDB customers, she enjoys spending time with friends and family.
She is also a musician. Kim plays mostly the guitar and piano. Kim loves to attend church on Sunday morning. She has recently been invited to sing with the worship team at Compassion Church in Pauls Valley.
Kim said she really enjoys the overwhelming feeling that comes when they are performing songs the congregation knows and sings along with the band.
“On behalf of DDB, I want to say thank you Kim for your dedicated service to the DDB team. We appreciate all you do to make DDB successful, it takes a team. We are happy to have you on our team.”
