Honor given for Paoli pastors

Scripture shares that we should give honor where honor is due. For the past 32 years, Bro. Terry and Sis. Pam Erwin have faithfully served as pastor at the Paoli Pentecostal Church.
In January 1991, Terry Erwin was elected as pastor and relocated his young family to Paoli shortly thereafter. At that time, he felt the Lord not only called him to pastor the local assembly, but also to the community of Paoli.
When the Erwins arrived in Paoli, their children began attending Paoli Elementary School.
Relationships were made, and friendships were formed in the community, including the elders of the community who met each morning at the corner store to drink coffee.
Being new to Paoli, they asked what brought Bro. Terry to town. He said his job. After several weeks, the men asked what kind of job he had wearing a suit everyday. He said he was the new pastor at the Pentecostal Church. One man said, “If I would have known that, I wouldn’t have talked to you.” This was the beginning of many lifelong friendships filled with great memories.
Bro. Terry had a way of building relationships. He became involved in the community any way he was needed and has served in many aspects in the community.
He currently serves as president of the school board, as well as president of the Paoli Senior Citizens and Historical Society.
When the Lord called him to pastor in Paoli, he accepted the call and God has been with him. Bro. Terry and Sis. Pam have faithfully served the church and community.
They have recently stepped aside as senior pastor and assumed the role of bishop. They are retiring from pastoring but continue serving in ministry locally and internationally.
The Paoli Pentecostal Church invites the public to join with them as they honor Bro. Terry and Sis. Pam Erwin for 32 years of pastoral ministry, and as “we bless our new” leadership, Pastor Daimon and Teryla Hillhouse.
There will be special services at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23 at the Paoli Pentecostal Church located at 413 Oklahoma Street on U.S. Highway 77.
