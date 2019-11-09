The first nine weeks honor rolls are in at Jackson Elementary for the current 2019-2020 school year.
• All A’s – Serenity Cornett, Katelin Doughty, Makel Gerrard, Paysle Godfrey, Victoria Green, Alice Hernandez, Savannah Johnson, Carmen Lopez, Kiptyn Mehlhaff, Leslie Mendez, Noah Olivarez, Mason Portillo, Jolie Potts, James Samford, Heidi Schroeder, Brody Scott, Jackson Scott, Brody Solis, Harrison Taylor, Betsy Tucker, Caiden Wright and Coye York.
• A’s and B’s – Maria Alas, Elana Amaro, Colton Brown, Dimitrius Burns, Jessie Caldwell, Max Carson, Langston Claiborne, Marissa Cooper, Rosalie Daves, Ava Davis, Tommie DeArman, Jacob Diaz, Ta’Nancia Dyer, Anna England, Arabella Foster, Alexis Gaston, Madison Green, Charles Heath, Levi Herrod, Ethan Holloway, Pierce House, Kevin Ibarra, Cayson Jackson, Corbyn Jones, Nathan Knighten, Alazander Leslie, Cole Malone, Kaiah Nelson, Nathan Olsen, Araya Peacock, Grace Perez, Lyric Price, Harli Register, Charlie Rice, Bryleigh Richardson, Anderson Rodriguez, Ruth Sanchez, Emeryn Taliaferro, Dylan Taylor and Landon Wood.
