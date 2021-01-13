Honor rolls come for ECP students

The second nine weeks honor rolls for the 2020-21 school year at Elmore City-Pernell Elementary have been announced.
Superintendent's Honor Roll – Evelyn Austin, Wyatt Balm, Jase Barnes, Josie Barnes, Dawson Berntsen, Isacc Boehl, Jack Bowerman, Amelia Bowie, Jesse Cook, Maycee Cook, Leah Cornforth, Skyla Dehart, McKenna Dellin, Sophia Drinnon, Mikayla Duley, Ruger Etier, Abram Ezzell, Landyn Frazier, Ryder Garcia, Harley Gonzales, Adelyn Harmon, Jessi Harrell, Kannon Hemphill, Rabekka Henry, Blade Johnson, Broady Johnson, Sara Johnson, Chloe Jones, Brodie King, Skyler Loriss, Zanna Loriss, Allison Luster, Jace Maddox, Blake Maines, Landry Maines, Braxton McElhiney, Dawson McKitrick, Gerald Naron, Aubrey Oakley, Jaylie Parker, Breelee Patterson, Rhett Patterson, Brynlee Pickett, Savannaha Ponder, Evyn Pyle, Aleigha Roady, Brody Rouse, Troy Schilling, Katie Simons, Kailee Stermer, Landon Turner, Quinton Turner, Aniyah Elizabeth Viers, Morgan West and Elizabeth Windham.
Principal's Honor Roll – Haley Bennett, KasLynn Busey, Khloe Busey, Dalaynie Campiche, Mittie Childress, Bentley Clifton, Gage Daniel, Aiden Davis, Chance Dehart, Madison Drinnon, Kasen Edwards, Jayleigh Ervin, Kira Fergueson, Charley Ferris, Justin Fires-Digby, Aubrey Gonzales, Luke Gonzales, Chevelle Grace, Samantha Grover, Easton Harrel, Baelor Johnson, Cannon Johnson, Kylie Johnson, Tayleigh Johnson, Thomas Kanaugh, Whitney Kanaugh, Addisyn Loriss, McKinley Maines, Eli McConnell, Easton McMillen, Malakye Miles, River Nooner, Brylon Roady, Seth Rowlett, Emma Russell, Brigham Snow, Jaylee Terry, Joslin Turner, Mia Upshaw, Wyatt Upshaw, Ella Walker and Jan Young.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.