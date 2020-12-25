Honor rolls come out for USAO

More than 250 students at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha were recently named to the university’s two honor rolls for the fall 2020 trimester.
University records show 74 students were named to the USAO Honor Roll and 196 students to the Regents Honor Roll with a handful of them coming from the Garvin County area.
Garvin County students named to the USAO Honor Roll are:
• Lindsay – Savannah James and Haylie McCartney.
• Maysville – Jessica Akins.
• Pauls Valley – Jose Flores.
The USAO Honor Roll recognizes students whose GPA is 3.5 or higher for 12 or more hours of class work.
Area students named to the Regents Honor Roll are:
• Lindsay – Megan Hay.
• Wayne – Lyca Balbuena, McKenzie Smith
The Regents Honor Roll recognizes those who have been named to the USAO Honor Roll for three or more consecutive trimesters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.