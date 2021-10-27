Honor rolls in at elementary school

The first set of honor rolls are in at Pauls Valley Elementary School
It's for the first nine weeks of the current 2021-2022 school year for third grade students.
• All A’s – Ty Carson, Susan Castillo, James Garrison, Adalynn Gibbons, Hayley Gilliland, Maria Gonzalez, Major Harris, Jayci Heath, Jenna Hucks, Barrett Johnson, Blake Knight, Nathan Little, Kaesin Matthews, Makyna Mays, Joseph Morales, Emily Murray, Haven Nation, Bennett Prince, Jesus Ramirez, Hadley Raper, Marley Ray, Kinna Reno, Alivia Richardson, Jagger Scott, Connor Selman, Haylee Smith, Rosalie Swartz, Julian Vasquez, Allison White, Rett White, and Preslianne Wood.
• A’s and B’s – Zaleigh Basaldua, Jaxon Baxter, Avary Beardmore, Curtis Bohannan, Braxton Breakfield, Starr Cecil, Jack Cottrell, Ricky Decker, Braden Evans, Alaynnah Fanshier, Kadan Feeback, Conner Hammond, Jaidyn Jones, Jenna Jones, Paetyn Kito, Bailey Loper, Leo McBride, Drew Montgomery, Layla Morales, Even Moreno, Drew Readnour, Brooklyn Reiser, Josue Rivas, Mylie Rubes, Kabreigh Turner, and Paityn Wilkerson.
