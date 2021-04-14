Honor rolls in for third grade

The third grade honor rolls are in for the third nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year at the Pauls Valley Elementary School.
All A’s
August Arnold, Kapree Bodoh, Sara Childress, Natalee Eubanks, Kayden Foster, Barron Frazier, Levi Grounds, Hensley Jarman, Kaylen Johnson, Kolt Johnson, Gunner Lee, Mikayla McCurdy, Aiden Miles, Kaytlyn Penate, Glendale Rains, Gabriella Sanchez, Brady Sanders, Rhett Watson, Nehemiah Weatherford, Jack White and Kaisyn White.
A’s and B’s
Jett Ashley, Dillon Austin, Tyler Best, Teagan Bratcher, Bella Colmenarez, Lexa Cowan, Averie Dalla Rosa, Charleigh Danley, Cache Ford, Nixon Foster, Baylin Godfrey, Beckett Hicks, Tucker Horn, J’layah James-Collins, Caseton Jones, Georgie Kalve, Boston Kessinger, Jaxon Kito, Emberlee Leslie, Kinsley Lorenz, Liam Martin, Camden Mays, Rigyn Newson, Raegan McKee, Kordarrius Miles, Elaina Olguin, Rogan Smith, Christian Stockman, Judy Trusty, Boston Wallace, Sophie Watson, Allison White, Aspen Williams, Cheyenne Williamson and Aviree Williams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.