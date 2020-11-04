Good grades are listed out as the honor rolls are in at Jackson Elementary for the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.
Students making all A's or all A's and B's were honored on the lists.
All A’s – Tyler Best, Kapree Bodoh, Sara Childress, Natalee Eubanks, Kayden Foster, Barron Frazier, Baylin Godfrey, Levi Grounds, Tucker Horn, Hensley Jarman, Boston Kessinger, Gunner Lee, Mikayla McCurdy, Aiden Miles, Elaina Olguin, Kaytlyn Penate, Gabby Sanchez, Brady Sanders, Boston Wallace, Rhett Watson, Sophie Watson and Nehemiah Weatherford.
A’s and B’s – August Arnold, Jett Ashley, Dillon Austin, Teagan Bratcher, Kieran Caldwell, Bella Colmenarez, Averie Dalla Rosa, Charleigh Danley, Cache Ford, Zyon Harper-Smith, Beckett Hicks, Jenna Hucks, Elisa Ibarrola, Kaylen Johnson, Kolt Johnson, Aubree Jones, Caseton Jones, Georgie Kalve, Jaxon Kito, Charlotte Linam, Kendall Lorenz, Kinsley Lorenz, Liam Martin, Colt Matthews, Rigyn Newsom, Elliot Owen, Glendale Rains, Lillyann Sinden, Rogan Smith, Zander Smith, Christian Stockman, Kaisyn White, Aspen Williams and Aviree Williams.
