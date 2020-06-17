Honor rolls listed out at PVHS

Students from three grades at Pauls Valley High School had their year cut short by a pandemic, but the honor rolls are still there for the second semester of the 2019-2020 school year.
• Seniors A Honor Roll – Jessica Barnett, Kaitlyn Billigmeier, Samantha Bratcher, Savannah Brown, Riley Cannaday, Maricruz Castellanos, Kaiden Compton, Katlyn Davenport, Nayeli Delgado, Benjamin Dobbins, Johana Flores, Cameron Freeland, Aspen Frost, Mattilynd Gordon, Luke Hamilton, Anna Herd, Tricia Hines, Abigaile Hollman, Quincy Jackson, Kailey Lemay, Matthew McAngus, Chantry Morris, Javier Ramirez Sifuentes, Riley Reed, Sara Russell, Matisyn Ruth, CJ Trejo, Madison Webb, Alecia White and Kennedy Whitefield.
• Seniors A/B Honor Roll – Delainey Bailey, Jeremiah Basaldua, Curtis Berry, Jake Chapman, Corbin Crowder, Bailey Etchison, Pamela Flores, Crystal Garduno, Kenya Gonzalez, Kolby Griffin, Emily Hamilton, Donald Hancock, Colt Jones, Haylee Martinez, Daylin Nanney, Cooper Newton, Paloma Ortega, Taylor Pettigrew, Jonathan Poyner, Nikki Rader-Assad, Nayra Rojas, Giselle Silva, Kori Stanley, Camron Stephenson, Vivian Tapia, Kelly Tu and Zane Weilenman.
• Juniors A Honor Roll – Zachary Abeyta, Emersyn Alfred, Julie Balcerak, Macey Bonner, Kylie Butts, Emma Christensen, Kathryn Chronister, Tania Espinoza, Faith Hernandez, Laney Hitt, Emma Long, Diana Macario, Abigail Margeson, Bridget Perry, Alexis Reeves, Tandi Richey, Molly Rickey, Blake Robbins, Karlie Schmidt, Rhylee Tucker and Abigail Williams.
• Juniors A/B Honor Roll – Izablla Abarca, Harley Austin, Michael Barahona, Luke Beddow, Chesney Dudley, Spencer Flinn, Anahi Garcia, Jackson Green, Caleb Henley, Erykah McBride, Nathan Rains, Mattie Richardson, Bethany Rutledge, Juan Salgado, Preston Sanders, Kaley Smith, Kenzie Spencer, Cole Thompson and Jimmy Tu.
• Sophomores A Honor Roll – Dawson Ammons, Talir Bennett, Donovan Bolte, Natalee Bryant, Cole Campbell, Mariah Carnagie, Frankie Chen, Kaylee Clark, Sebriana Cole, Gavin Crouch, Noelia Cruz-Vindal, Deacon Davidson, Gunner Derryberry, Ashton Ghaemmaghami, Coleton Gonzales, Kally Manning, Aalauna Martin, Ingrid Meave, Josiah Medina, Paul Mitchell, Maryssa Noel, Jade Potts, Brooklyn Rickert, Brianna Sanders, Taylor Spencer, Jlyn Titley, Madison Wilkins and Amahra Worden.
• Sophomores A/B Honor Roll – Alicia Alvarado, Lane Bell, Fernando Cardoza, Savannah Courtney, Nicholas Crouse, Chloe Flinn, Nashoba Francis, Leigha Gaston, Zachry Gonzalez, Harlee Jones, Lainie Klutts, Eleanor Margeson, Josiah Newton, Hunter Pettigrew, Mason Prince, Eliana Rodriguez, Mary Shaw, David Tu, Jared Turner, Makinzie Unruh, Jonathan Velez, Carlie Vestle and Landin Weilenman.
