Honor rolls now out at OU

The University of Oklahoma in Norman has announced the students named to its fall 2022 honor roll.
A total of 9,260 students were named to the fall 2022 honor roll. Of these students, 4,007 were named to the President’s Honor Roll for earning an “A” grade in all their courses.
Students who are on both the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s Honor Roll are denoted by an asterisk.
President's Honor Roll
• Pauls Valley – Julia Frances Beddow, Mari Cruz Castellanos, Kathryn Elizabeth Chronister, Riley Layne Cogburn, Andrew Finley, Luke Anderson Hamilton, Aloysius Quincy Jackson, Gunner Eli Manning*, Matthew Thomas McAngus, Evan Louis McCulley, Dennece Angelica Meave, Josiah Alberto Medina*, Gavin Lynn Nation*, Tandi Aryn Richey and Brooklyn Payge Rickert.
• Paoli – Raymond Gregory Finley* and Kennedy Elise Whitefield.
• Stratford – Britt Lee Bradstreet and Marima Kamara Hill*.
• Lindsay – Jesse Wayne James, Teegan Daniel Smith* and Jody Ann Webb.
• Wynnewood – Ashtynne Erin Dawn Townsend.
• Byars – Emma Grace Dustin•.
The honor roll recognizes undergraduate students in the academic programs based at OU’s Norman campus and at the OU Health Sciences Center.
For students in Norman campus programs, the fall honor roll also includes grades that may have been earned during the winter intersession, which count toward students’ overall grade-point averages for the preceding semester.
In most colleges, full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more letter graded hours with a grade-point average of 4.0 were named to the President’s Honor Roll. Students on the Norman campus with a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher were included in the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Students in the Gallogly College of Engineering and the Mewbourne College of Earth and Energy are recognized with a 3.0 or higher who completed 12 or more letter-graded hours.
