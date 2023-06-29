Honor rolls on the JH books

The honor rolls are here for the second semester of 2022-2023 school year at the Pauls Valley Junior High.
• 9th Grade A Honor Roll: Natalie Arroyo, Braxton Brumley, Jadence Carrasco, Jaspur Davis, Katie Elliott, Matilyn Fishback, Isaac Green, Gracy Manning, Jakob Nirschl, Steven Penate, Kate Plummer, Ellason Rennie and Mia Tapia.
• 9th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Eric Cabrera, Darby Cranford, Abbigail Dalla Rosa, Elijah Davis, Amari English, Skeet Jolly, Tyrone Louis, Ella Miller, Dax O’Bryant, Alexandria Poyner, Lily Ray, Keagan Scott, Maggie Warren, Mary Wright and Gabriella Zeller.
• 8th Grade A Honor Roll: Paislye Ashley, Mallory Carter, Uziel Castillo, Payden Green, Rachel Hamilton, Mora Jacobson, Alex Lara, Maggie Ling, Cooper Maness, Adyson Mars, Kash Pickett and Kate Taylor.
• 8th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Ledesli Armendariz, Ethan Cooper, Marshall Edwards, Kyson Graves, JW Harris, Ty Horn, Madelyn Lewis, Brendan Mathews, Carlhei McCarty, Phillip Miles, Idana Navarro, Jarett Norman, Elijah Olguin, Juliana Quinonez, Kaitlyn Rains, Marley Rennie, Dulce Reyna, Jesus Sifuentes-Montes, Hope Smith, Tripp Stephens, Kadence Watson, Mady Williams and Chloe Withrow.
• 7th Grade A Honor Roll: Julie Elliott, Rylee Holloway, Milo Jones, Kolbi Koesler, Ethan Ling, Karsen Prince, Blakely Shelton, Landry Terry, Lilly Tucker and Hannah White.
• 7th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Mia Barajas, Zachary Beddow, Madi Bruecher, Lupe Charqueno, Noah Galvan, Hailey Gibbons, Bo Grounds, Carter Hicks, Tatem Ledbetter, Lili Morales, Alisson Rivera, Jocelyn Rodriguez, Aurora Thornton, Alyssa Townsend, Hillary Tu, Alexander Ward and Evie Yates.
