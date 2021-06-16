The honor roll at Lee Elementary helps to wrap up the 2020-2021 school year.
“A” Honor Roll
• 4th grade – Alice Hernandez, Leslie Mendez, Emeryn Taliaferro, Harrison Taylor, Savannah Johnson, Heidi Schroeder, Brody Scott , Betsy Tucker, Kasyn Taliaferro, Grace Perez, Levi Herrod, Mason Portillo and Victoria Green.
• 5th grade – Mia Barajas, Julie Elliott, Blakely Shelton, Bo Grounds, Karsen Prince, Landry Terry, Lilly Tucker, Kolbi Koesler and Kally Milligan.
• 6th grade – Carlhei Johnson, Paislye Ashley, Chanel Dickson, Alex Lara, Kate Taylor, Uziel Castillo, Adyson Mars, Kash Pickett, Mady Williams, Mallory Carter, Payden Green and Juliana Quinonez.
“B” Honor Roll
• 4th grade – Max Carson, Langston Claiborne, Alexis Gaston, Madison Green, Kevin Ibarra, James Samford, Ruth Sanchez, Brody Solis, Jessie Caldwell, Arabella Foster, Paysle Godfrey, Corbyn Jones, Alazander Leslie, Araya Peacock, Jackson Scott, Zane Wright-Putnam, Logan Davis, Kamryn Townley, Carmen Lopez, Lucas Frazier, Rosalie Daves, Katelin Doughty, Charles Heath, Pierce House, Noah Olivarez, Jolie Potts, Lyric Price, Caiden Wright, Coye York, Sabastion Benge and Jacob Cheairs.
• 5th grade – Ryker Frazier, Abigail Little, Zachary Melton, Allie Longacre, Liliana Morales, Paisley Torres, Hannah White, Evie Yates, Ty Barrett, Zach Beddow, Lilly Keith, Kimberly Ibarra, Marleny Herrera, Carter Hicks, Katie Rivas, Hillary Tu, Madi Bruecher, Alex Kendall, Tatem Ledbetter, Kayden Summers and Malachi Weatherford.
• 6th grade – Hailey Ibrahim, Cooper Maness, Maddie Lewis, Tripp Stephens, Mayra Cruz, Marshall Edwards, JW Harris, Ty Horn, Mora Jacobson, Hope Smith, Edward Cox, Oscar Dominguez, Capri Garcia, Katherine Guajardo, Jaley Hammond, Kaitlyn Rains, Colby Walls, Isabella McCreight, Baron Burch, Ledesli Armendariz, Avan Butler, Christopher Traver, Khloe Turner, Katelynn Fields, Gracie England and Kyson Graves
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.